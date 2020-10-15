Revenue mostly flat at Mass. casinos as restrictions limit gambling

Gambling revenue at the state’s three casinos remained mostly flat in September, the second full month since the industry emerged from a shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to limit the capacity of the casinos and the selection of games they offer.
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett brought in just under $43 million from its slot machines and table games last month, a modest increase from August, when the total was $42.4 million, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
As at all of the state’s casinos, Encore’s totals are down from the comparable month last year, when the coronavirus had not yet emerged — though even in the best of times the industry has not yet matched the revenue projections made when the state legalized casino gambling. Encore took in about $49 million in September 2019.
Advertisement
Encore’s slot machines have made up a majority of its revenue since the casino’s mid-July reopening, as some popular games have been restricted to promote social distancing. Before the shutdown, table games had outpaced slots at the facility, a rarity in the industry and an indication that the casino was having some success in drawing customers willing to spend more money.
Earlier this month, the commission voted to allow roulette to resume at Encore and MGM Springfield, but tournament poker and craps remain off limits.
MGM Springfield took in $17.6 million in gambling revenue, a slight decline from August, largely due to a drop in table game revenue. In September 2019, MGM reported a total of $20.3 million in revenue.
Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, which does not have table games, said its slot machines generated just under $10 million last month, a small drop from August. In September 2019, Plainridge reported $11.5 million in slots revenue.
Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.