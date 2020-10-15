Revenue mostly flat at Mass. casinos as restrictions limit gambling

Gambling revenue at the state’s three casinos remained mostly flat in September, the second full month since the industry emerged from a shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to limit the capacity of the casinos and the selection of games they offer.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett brought in just under $43 million from its slot machines and table games last month, a modest increase from August, when the total was $42.4 million, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

As at all of the state’s casinos, Encore’s totals are down from the comparable month last year, when the coronavirus had not yet emerged — though even in the best of times the industry has not yet matched the revenue projections made when the state legalized casino gambling. Encore took in about $49 million in September 2019.