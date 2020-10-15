Boston news anchor says she was fired for appearing in new Adam Sandler movie

Alaina Pinto, who has been morning anchor for WHDH Channel 7 News Boston, announced on Twitter Thursday morning that she was terminated by the station due to a contract violation for appearing in the movie.

As it turns out, the film also cost a local news anchor her job.

When Adam Sandler’s recent Netflix movie, “Hubie Halloween,” started production in Massachusetts last year, it provided jobs to dozens of local actors.

“Hi Friends! I have some news to share… Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News,” Pinto tweeted. “I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, ‘Hubie Halloween’.”

“In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved,” Pinto wrote. “Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege.”

Station management did not return a request for comment regarding Pinto’s termination.

In “Hubie Halloween,” which hit Netflix earlier this month, Pinto plays a news anchor for the fictional Channel 4 Morning News and its morning show, “Wake Up, Boston.” In the scene, she discusses Salem’s upcoming Halloween festivities and jokes with fellow female news station employees, who have all chosen to dress up like DC Comics character Harley Quinn for Halloween.

“Tracy, you went with Harley Quinn, too?” Pinto’s character asks reporter Tracy Phillips, played by Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler.

“Sure did, Erin,” Phillips says. “Only one day a year to show your ex what he’s missing!”

Pinto joined 7News in December 2016 as a traffic reporter and previously worked at Fox Local 44 and ABC Local 22 in Burlington, Vermont, as a morning news reporter.

Pinto was on the air for 7News until earlier this month. “Hubie Halloween” wrapped up filming in Massachusetts in August 2019.

In addition to thanking viewers for their support, Pinto promised to keep in touch.

“I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter,” Pinto tweeted. “The future is bright!”