Tacos come to the Fenway, tapas arrives in the South End, and a meal deal from Coppa

Openings: The South End’s Atlántico (600 Harrison Ave. at Malden Street), the latest from Select Oyster Bar and Grand Tour’s Michael Serpa, is slated to open on Thursday, Oct. 15. Try Spanish and Portuguese tapas with a seafood focus (tinned fish, crudo, paella) for dinner nightly. There’s also weekend brunch beginning at 11 a.m. and cafe service from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekdays, with coffee from Ipswich-based Little Wolf Coffee Roasters.
Across town in the Fenway, Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Ave. at Brookline Avenue) adds Sonoran restaurant Taqueria El Barrio to its regular lineup. The brick-and-mortar version recently closed, so this is a happy development: Enjoy house-made tortillas, tacos, nachos, and quesadillas from chef Alex Sáenz.
Advertisement
Brunch: Krasi (48 Gloucester St. at Boylston Street) launches brunch services this weekend, kicking off with a Cher-themed extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 18, with a playlist and masks to match. Visit from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekends going forward for shareable (Cher-able?) baklava muffins, semolina custard, and fried eggs with goat cheese cream. Wash everything down with a Krasi mimosa made with mango juice and dill. There’s indoor and outdoor seating.
Deals: The South End’s Coppa (253 Shawmut Ave. at Milford Street) launches a weekly meal deal Monday through Thursday: Get an appetizer, any pasta, and any pizza — plus a bottle of wine! — for $85. Reserve 24 hours in advance at 617-391-0902.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.