Boston police arrest suspect in Mattapan murder

Woods, who is currently jailed on unrelated charges, will be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court, police said Thursday. It wasn’t known if Woods had retained counsel in the murder case.

In a statement, police said they charged the defendant, Jason E. Woods, with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

A 27-year-old Mattapan man is facing murder charges in connection with the brazen daylight slaying of 26-year-old Lovenson Pierre in the neighborhood on August 6, Boston police said Thursday.

Boston police said officers responded around 9:09 a.m. on Aug. 6 to the area of Hazelton Street and Blue Hill Avenue for an activation of the department’s ShotSpotter system.

“On arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the statement said. “Boston EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim has since been identified as Lovenson Pierre, 26-years-old, of Quincy, MA.”

Pierre was found outside Fresh City Tires suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said soon after the shooting. Boston EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

A person was seen fleeing the area following the shooting, Commissioner William G. Gross said during a briefing at the scene. Police are trying to determine whether the person was a suspect or someone running “to save their lives,” he told reporters at the time.

Police haven’t disclosed a motive for the killing.

