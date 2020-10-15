Dorchester woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on Mass. Pike

It was the second time in less than a week that Pena was arrested for driving the unregistered Toyota Corolla on the turnpike, State Police said.

Carla Joffre Pena, 20, is facing charges, including refusal to stop for police, operating to endanger, a license plate violation, and speeding, State Police said in a press release.

A Dorchester woman who allegedly led State Police on a high-speed pursuit on the Massachusetts Turnpike Thursday night was arrested after crashing her car near exit 12 in Framingham, State Police said.

Last Sunday, Pena was arrested in Ludlow for driving the Corolla with a stolen plate attached. She was also found to be unlicensed and the car was not registered, not insured, and had no inspection sticker, the release said.

Pena was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday and was able to retrieve the vehicle from a tow yard in Springfield on Thursday, according to State Police.

Hours later, Pena was again behind the wheel of the Corolla, which had no license plates attached. Shortly after 5 p.m. witnesses reported the vehicle was traveling more than 100 miles-per-hour and weaving in and out of traffic on the turnpike, the release said.

A state trooper spotted a car that matched the description of the Corolla and attempted to stop it in the Millbury area. But the driver, later identified as Pena, sped off. The car crashed as it tried to enter the ramp at exit 12 in Framingham, State Police said.

Pena was able to exit the vehicle, but was combative with police as they took her into custody, the release said. She also complained of chest pains and was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

Pena is expected to be released from the hospital and taken to the State Police-Charlton barracks to be booked, the release said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.