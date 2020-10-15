Edgartown Harbor on Martha’s Vineyard added to list of Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

Edgartown Harbor on Martha’s Vineyard was added last week to the Railroad Network to Freedom, a list of locations around the country that have verified connections to the Underground Railroad, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

In July 1743, the harbor was where Esther, an enslaved Native American woman, escaped captivity, according to the African American Heritage Trail Martha’s Vineyard. While she was being transported from Boston to North Carolina aboard a sloop named the Endeavor, Esther fled as the vessel sat overnight in the harbor.

Although her feet were bound to a crowbar and her hands tied behind her back while inside the ship’s hold, Esther managed to free herself and escape, according to testimony from crew members on the ship. What happened to Esther following the escape is unknown.