Fall River police seeking women who allegedly assaulted President Trump supporter

Several people placed 911 calls to police on Oct. 8, after two women who were seen in a gray Nissan Altima allegedly confronted a driver whose vehicle was adorned with flags that said “Trump,” police said.

Fall River police are looking for two women who allegedly assaulted a third woman who was showing her support for President Trump last week, according to a statement posted Thursday on Facebook.

Fall River police released a surveillance camera image of a gray Nissan Altima whose occupants allegedly assaulted a woman whose car was adorned with flags that said, “Trump.”

The alleged assault took place near the intersection of South Main and Hall streets, according to police.

“At some point, she was trying to attempt to de-escalate the situation by telling the two females to get away from her car,” Lieutenant Jay D. Huard, a Fall River police spokesman, said in an interview with WHDH-TV. “She put her window down, I guess to communicate in a better fashion, and at that point she was punched through the open window.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Fall River police ask that any witnesses or others who have information about the incident contact Detective Luis Vertentes at 508-324-2796. Those who want to share a tip with Fall River police anonymously can call 508-672-8477.

