Four SUVs spray painted with ‘BLM' and tires flattened by vandals in South End

Four SUVs parked on a South End street were spray painted with the letters “BLM” in white paint and Boston police are now investigating the vandalism.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Wellington Street and Columbus Avenue around 7:12 a.m. Thursday by someone who had seen the damaged vehicles.
All the tires on the four SUVs were also flattened, police said.
The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.