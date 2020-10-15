Group behind controversial demonstrations, including Straight Pride Parade, to host rally on Sunday

The group with ties to the far right that has organized multiple controversial demonstrations, including last year’s Straight Pride Parade and a State House gathering earlier this year that drew a small group of white supremacists, is planning to rally in Boston’s Copley Square this Sunday.

Now, Super Happy Fun America is hosting a “Peaceful Protest Against Democrat Violence” at noontime on Sunday in Copley Square.

“Ever since the election of Donald Trump, our great President, the Democrats have been fanning the flames of hate and division in order to instill fear in his supporters,” said John Hugo, the president of Super Happy Fun America, in a statement.

The group’s events have drawn sizable crowds of counterprotesters in the past. At the “Restore Sanity” rally this summer, the counterdemonstrators far outnumbered the Super Happy Fun America demonstrators, who were a few dozen in number.

A few hundred marchers in last year’s Straight Pride Parade were also outnumbered by thousands of counterdemonstrators, who heckled and jeered the marchers during their mile-long procession.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.