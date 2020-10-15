Halloween-themed drive-in movie series coming to Boston

It’s the time of the year for spooky movies, and the City of Boston has you covered.

For three nights in late October, Boston residents can attend Halloween-themed drive-in movies for free at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement Thursday afternoon. Showings will begin at 6 p.m. each night from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24.

The series will feature family-friendly Halloween movies such as “Halloweentown”, “Hocus Pocus”, and “The Addams Family”. After the family-friendly movies, viewers must be 18 years or older to stay for showings of “Get Out”, “Psycho”, and “Scream”.