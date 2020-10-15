Halloween-themed drive-in movie series coming to Boston

It’s the time of the year for spooky movies, and the City of Boston has you covered.
For three nights in late October, Boston residents can attend Halloween-themed drive-in movies for free at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement Thursday afternoon. Showings will begin at 6 p.m. each night from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24.
The series will feature family-friendly Halloween movies such as “Halloweentown”, “Hocus Pocus”, and “The Addams Family”. After the family-friendly movies, viewers must be 18 years or older to stay for showings of “Get Out”, “Psycho”, and “Scream”.
“Our hope is that these movie nights can provide a safe, fun fall activity for Boston residents of all ages,” Walsh said in the statement.
Attendees are encouraged to “get in the holiday spirit” and dress in costumes for the movie showings, the statement said.
All attendees must pre-register by car through an RSVP on Eventbrite, which can be accessed through boston.gov/drive-in-movies.
A matinee showing of “Hocus Pocus” will be held in partnership with the Age Strong Commission at 12 p.m. on Oct. 23. Those interested can register through the Age Strong Commission at 617-635-3959 or marybeth.kelly@boston.gov.
