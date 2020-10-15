Infant dies in fall from horse-drawn carriage in Maine

A four-month-old infant died after falling from a horse-drawn carriage Wednesday afternoon in Stacyville, Maine, authorities said.

In a statement, Maine State Police said the agency’s Major Crimes Unit and the Penobscot Sheriff’s Department are investigating the “accidental death” of the child, who wasn’t identified by name.

The Sheriff’s Department received “the initial report of the death at approximately 12:45 p.m.” Wednesday, according to the statement.