Infant dies in fall from horse-drawn carriage in Maine

A four-month-old infant died after falling from a horse-drawn carriage Wednesday afternoon in Stacyville, Maine, authorities said.
In a statement, Maine State Police said the agency’s Major Crimes Unit and the Penobscot Sheriff’s Department are investigating the “accidental death” of the child, who wasn’t identified by name.
The Sheriff’s Department received “the initial report of the death at approximately 12:45 p.m.” Wednesday, according to the statement.
“The investigation revealed that a 4-month-old infant fell out of a horse-drawn carriage that the child was riding into the road and suffered life-threatening injuries,” the statement said. “Several people witnessed the event which occurred on Route 11 (Station Road) in Stacyville. The infant was transported from the scene by ambulance with a significant head injury. The infant died from injuries after being transported to the Millinocket General Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.”
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
