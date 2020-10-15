Lawrence honors 144 victims of COVID-19 with memorial of empty chairs

The city of Lawrence is honoring local victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a memorial of empty chairs — one for each resident who died from COVID-19.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera tweeted out photos of the 144 empty chairs that were assembled across the street from City Hall. Rivera wrote that this was done in honor of the larger National COVID-19 Remembrance memorial in Washington D.C. that had 20,000 empty chairs, with each representing 10 people in the United States who died from COVID-19.

“This memorial is a symbol of not just the lives this virus has taken but also of the fight we are actively in against it,” Rivera tweeted. “We must continue to give this virus the respect it deserves, it can and will continue to kill, we have lost 144 members of our community. We have to wear our masks, stay home when we’re sick, avoid large gatherings, quarantine when required & get tested when we aren’t sure. It is time for us to make it a personal responsibility to stop the spread, until we do we will keep adding chairs.”