Lincoln police dispatcher charged with possession of child pornography

He was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Lincoln police said in a statement.

Spencer Hughes, 38 of Randolph, was charged in a criminal complaint with receiving and possessing pornographic images and videos of a person under 18 years of age, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a press release.

A dispatcher for the Lincoln police department is on unpaid leave following his arrest this week on a child porn charge, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities executed a search warrant of Hughes' home early that morning and found an external hard drive on his kitchen table containing a folder with numerous pornographic images and videos of a female child, believed to be 10 or 11 years old, in a bedroom, prosecutors said

Advertisement

Lincoln Chief of Police A. Kevin Kennedy called the allegations “very concerning,” and said the department is cooperating with federal investigators.

“Dispatcher Hughes has been placed on administrative leave without pay. The Town will conduct its own internal investigation and will take appropriate action," Kennedy said in the statement.

If convicted, Hughes faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for receiving child pornography, prosecutors said.

He also faces up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of child pornography.

Hughes is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Oct. 22

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.