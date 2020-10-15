Man stabbed in Dorchester in possible road rage incident

A man was stabbed on a major Dorchester street Wednesday and Boston police are investigating whether the violence grew out of a road rage incident, officials said.

Police responded to the 980 block of Dorchester Avenue around 5:05 p.m. to investigate reports of a person stabbed, police said.

On arrival they found a man with stab wounds who had been operating a vehicle. He was rushed to an unidentified hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, said Officer Shandra Pinto, a department spokeswoman.