Mass. reports 92 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 68 among school staff members

Local school districts are strongly encouraged but not required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials, so the weekly reports do not necessarily show the full impact of coronavirus on Massachusetts schools.

Thursday’s figures include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 8 and 14. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state. A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is published by the state each Thursday.

During the week that ended Oct. 14, 92 new coronavirus cases among students and 68 among school staff members were reported to the state, according to education officials.

Thursday’s report is the third to be released by state education officials. Combined, a total of 259 cases among students and 160 among staff members have been reported to the state.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single school district this week: 14 cases (all staff members) in Lawrence Public Schools, 12 cases (10 students and two staff members) in Marlborough Public Schools, and six cases (all staff members) in Boston Public Schools.

Education officials are not aware of any coronavirus transmission happening within schools, said a spokeswoman for the state. The state’s rapid-testing mobile unit — set up to help school districts determine the next course of action when a cluster occurs in a school — has been deployed to three schools: two in Lawrence and one in Milton.

The state is only tracking cases involving students and staff members who have been inside school buildings, unless the staff member was not inside a school building for seven days before the case was reported. Coronavirus cases among those who are learning or teaching remotely are not included in the data.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.