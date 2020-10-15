Mayor Walsh vows city will crack down on house parties and large gatherings; fines being considered

Asked about what increased enforcement would look like in practice, Walsh said city officials are working on “probably ... some type of fine that we’re going to be imposing. We’re looking at now, do we have to give notification, how we’re going to do it."

Speaking during his regular news conference at City Hall, Walsh said the citywide positive test rate for the week ending Oct. 10 was 4.4 percent, up from a 12 to 16-week period over the summer when the rate hovered between 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday said Boston officials are working to step up enforcement of coronavirus protocols against house parties and other gatherings, as new cases in the city continue to rise.

The city, he said, is left with no choice but to consider fines and other penalties.

“If this doesn’t stop ... it doesn’t stop so we’re at the next step now,” Walsh said. “I’ve been standing at this podium for the last two months. Everyone’s been asking me, you know, ‘are you going to start enforcing these rules?’ ... We’re going to be looking at a system for fining not the landlord, but maybe the landlord and their tenants. So the landlords have to take responsibility for their tenants.”

Asked about people playing unpermitted games in city parks, Walsh said, “we’re asking people to be smart about it, but if we have to shut parks down, we will.”

He said there will also be “spot checks” at restaurants to ensure they’re following the rules on capacity limits at tables and mask wearing.

Walsh urged people to call 911 if they observe a concerning house party.

“I certainly understand the need to socialize but right now we need to focus on activities” that aren’t high-risk for spreading the virus, he said. “If you are thinking about going to a house party, just don’t think about the people at the party.”

Rather, Walsh said, residents should be mindful of all the people a party guest may later pass the virus to.

Over the weekend, Walsh said, Boston City Councilors Michael Flaherty and Ed Flynn reported “there were dozens of parties over the weekend, and they were getting hundreds of calls.”

He urged city residents to think beyond themselves in complying with the rules.

“Think about our needs as a city to prevent another surge” and avoid another large-scale shutdown of businesses, Walsh said. “Our rates are going in the wrong direction. ... To have in-person learning [in schools] we need to take this virus seriously.”

He warned that the consequences of flouting the rules could be dire.

“If we don’t do what we need to do, and we don’t start to take responsibility as individuals," Walsh said, he’ll have to return to the podium “talk about shutting down the city again.”

Not attending a house party, Walsh said, “is a small sacrifice.”

The mayor noted that surges of the virus are happening elsewhere around the country and globally.

“Look at what’s happening in England,” Walsh said. “Look what’s happening in Spain. Look what’s happening in Italy. Look what’s happening right here in the United States of America in New York City, in Denver, many cities in Florida. We are still very much in the battle with this virus.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.