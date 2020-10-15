New COVID-19 cases climbing in Rhode Island; governor announces restrictions

“Good news is we’re doing a lot of testing a lot of contact tracing. This is not the spring. We have a pretty sophisticated system set up to pinpoint a lot of problems,” Raimondo said. “The problem we have are small gatherings of family and friends. ...That feels safe, and we let our guard down."

The rising positive cases and increased positivity rate are “flashing warning signs,” the governor said Thursday.

PROVIDENCE -- Another 228 people tested positive for COVID-19 and two people in their 90s have died from the coronavirus, as Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced new restrictions on workplace break rooms and Halloween parties to try to get ahead of the virus.

Mask-wearing needs to be the rule indoors and outdoors, unless you are with people you live with, said Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

“The science and the data tells us that when we’re in a comfortable zone with the people we know and love, we need to wear a mask,” said Alexander-Scott. “COVID-19 is still spreading in those situations.”

Rhode Island was up to 27,438 confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, and the death toll has risen to 1,149. There are 129 people who are hospitalized, including 12 in intensive care and five on ventilators.

The state conducted 12,312 tests on Wednesday, with an overall daily test-positive rate of 1.9 percent. Next week, Raimondo said, the state wants to run 4,000 tests on asymptomatic people to get a handle on the spread of the virus. She asked employers to encourage their workers to get tested.

The governor said Wednesday that she didn’t intend to close schools, restaurants, or retail stores. She was looking at more personal restrictions, aimed at curbing the latest source of infections -- social gatherings with families and friends.

“We just have to try a little harder ... because we’re in a bad spot right now,” Raimondo said Thursday. “We know with certainty if we don’t make adjustments that things will get worse.”

Cancel those Halloween parties, but go ahead with trick or treating, provided you wear masks that cover your mouths and noses, and travel in small groups, the governor said.

“Forgo those parties for one year to save lives. If you have your party you will be part of an increase in cases that will lead to more hospitalizations and deaths,” Raimondo appealed to residents.

The state police is tripling its presence around Halloween, she said, and inspectors from the state Department of Business Regulation will be out checking bars and restaurants.

“I’m asking you not to be selfish, and save lives and jobs," Raimondo said. "If you insist on having a party with more than 15 people, we will shut you down.”

She also reiterated her call from Wednesday asking residents not to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. There were stay-at-home orders for Easter and Mother’s Day, she said, and health officials were trying to avoid imposing stay-at-home orders for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas.

Raimondo is ordering the closure of employee break rooms for the next 90 days, and she is asking employers to set up outside areas for workers to take breaks or give them time to go outside. Health officials are seeing the virus spread among workers who use small break rooms, she said.

This order does not apply to large cafeterias, Raimondo said.

Health officials aren’t seeing major outbreaks at workplace, Raimondo said, but they are trying to reduce the potential for trouble. The state is still asking employers to allow people to work from home if possible.

This story will be updated during the 1 p.m. news conference.

