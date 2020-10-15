Raynham man, 29, identified as driver killed in Milton crash Wednesday night

A 29-year-old Raynham man has been identified as the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash in Milton Wednesday night, State Police said.
Jake Bjork was traveling eastbound on Chickatawbut Road when he lost control of his car while bearing right around a curve just after Forest Street, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2015 Kia Optima, traveled off the northern edge of the road, down an embankment, and struck a fence, a wooden structure, and a tree.
Bjork was found trapped inside the car before Milton firefighters freed him, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
The area was cleared shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Procopio said.
State Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including why the car drove off the road, Procopio said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.