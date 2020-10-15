State Police arrest 3 men on gun charges after traffic stop on Mass Pike in Weston

When Lang pulled the car over, he discovered the driver, Alexander Foreman, 62, of Worcester, had a suspended license, the statement said. Lang removed Foreman from the car and arrested him.

Shortly before 5 p.m., State Trooper Jeffrey Lang was driving on Route 90 westbound when he saw a gray Dodge Caravan “erratically” change lanes, causing another car to “take evasive action” to avoid a collision, State Police said in a statement.

Three men without firearms licenses were arrested after a state trooper found them in possession of a rifle, a loaded pistol, and ammunition during a traffic stop in Weston Wednesday evening, State Police said.

When he grabbed a bag from the car, Lang “could feel what he suspected” to be a gun inside, State Police said. He unzipped the bag and found a loaded Bersa .380-caliber pistol.

Additional troopers arrived for assistance and removed two other occupants, Claude Foreman, 33, of Boston and Sandy Foreman, 59, of Arlington, from the car, the statement said. Troopers then found a rifle case, which contained a Winchester rifle, and 28 rounds of ammunition located in a black sock.

None of the men had licenses to carry firearms, the statement said. All of the men were brought to State Police barracks in Weston for booking.

Alexander Foreman is facing charges of carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without FID card, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), marked lanes violations, and two counts of possession of a firearm, the statement said. Both Claude and Sandy Foreman are facing charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without FID card.

Bail was set at $7,000 for Claude Foreman, $2,000 for Alexander Foreman, and $1,000 for Sandy Foreman, the statement said. They are expected to be arraigned in Waltham District Court.

