Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan activated for 4-alarm Agawam brush fire

The Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan was activated Thursday evening for a four-alarm brush fire in Agawam, the Department of Fire Services said.
The fire is burning in a “landfill just West of Route 5 and North of the confluence of the Westfield and Connecticut Rivers,” Timothy Moore, a spokesman for the department, said in an e-mail.
A state trooper assigned to Fire Services was also dispatched to the scene to assist with an investigation into the cause of the blaze, Moore said.
The Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan coordinates and provides specialized resources and additional mutual aid from other departments “after they have exhausted their normal mutual aid agreements,” according to the state’s website.
Advertisement
Agawam firefighters there could not be reached Thursday night.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.