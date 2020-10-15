Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan activated for 4-alarm Agawam brush fire

The Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan was activated Thursday evening for a four-alarm brush fire in Agawam, the Department of Fire Services said.

The fire is burning in a “landfill just West of Route 5 and North of the confluence of the Westfield and Connecticut Rivers,” Timothy Moore, a spokesman for the department, said in an e-mail.

A state trooper assigned to Fire Services was also dispatched to the scene to assist with an investigation into the cause of the blaze, Moore said.