Dueling town hall meetings for Trump and Biden is perfect

Not too long ago, American politics was the art of spin. Everyone agreed on the facts of the present situation, but who took credit or blame for the past and who should be in charge of the future, that was political debate.

During much of the Trump presidency, yet another shift occurred. Not spinning facts, or debating whether a fact was true, but now Americans of different parties live in completely different universes with their own facts. Turn on a cable news channel and there are rarely different takes on the same news story, but different news stories entirely.

In this context, it is altogether fitting that there won’t be a presidential town hall debate broadcast on basically every channel as originally planned.

Instead, presidential candidates will have dueling town hall meetings on Thursday evening. Collectively, the hour will probably be a mess. Former vice president Joe Biden will appear on ABC from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in a town hall-style format from Philadelphia. President Trump will appear on NBC from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in a town hall-style format from Miami.

And with that schedule, Americans who care enough about politics will have to choose: ABC or NBC. Biden or Trump. But in truth, it is the same decision each night at 8 p.m., when viewers decide if they want to watch MSNBC/CNN or Fox News at 8 p.m. The only difference is that, like a normal evening, less politically-engaged people watching television will have more viewing options.

There will no doubt be a lot of people shaking their heads at the situation. They may lament that Trump walked away from an amended town hall debate that had candidates in different rooms after the news that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Presidential debates and Super Bowls are among the few things that Americans actually experience communally anymore. (State of the Union addresses aren’t what they once were.)

And with one of the three presidential debates canceled, so, too, were 90 minutes where America could collectively take in the same information and make up their own minds without interruption from commentators.

But here is the truth: those sentiments are outdated.

After all, even if Americans did all watch the town hall debate “together” there is no reason to believe that there will be any collective sense of anything. If the polls are to be believed, there are only 3 percent of likely voters who are undecided and one has to wonder who these people are and if they are actually going to vote at all.

America is now tribal when it comes to politics. But it is beyond Yankees versus Red Sox tribal. Politics increasingly defines a person’s identity and drives decisions about where to live and who to date.

As we will likely see during the last presidential debate, Americans will spend more time cheering on their side than considering what the candidates say.

And for that reason, separate town halls, on separate channels at the exact same time, are about as perfect of an encapsulation of American politics as anything.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.