Harris cancels travel after 2 connected to campaign test positive for coronavirus

Harris has not been in close contact recently with either communications director Liz Allen or the other person who tested positive, a flight attendant who is not a campaign staff member, an aide said.

Harris, a senator from California who had taken a break from the campaign trail this week to participate in confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, tested negative for the virus Wednesday and Thursday, the campaign said.

WASHINGTON — Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris canceled her travel through this coming weekend after two people who were around her tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday night, the campaign announced Thursday, another twist in a race that has been shaken by the global pandemic.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, also has not been in contact with those affected, according to a statement from campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. There were no indications that his travel schedule would change.

The announcement was the latest jolt to an already unprecedented campaign, as the Democratic running mate now joins President Trump in having been sidelined from the campaign trail for at least a short period during the final stretch of the race.

The results could muddy the Biden campaign’s message that Trump’s recent coronavirus infection, along with that of several people in his close orbit, is a direct result of his reckless disregard for public health recommendations.

But the Biden campaign was at pains Thursday to draw a distinction between its behavior and that of Trump and his team. The Biden campaign immediately revealed who tested positive and when, disclosed details of Harris’s last negative test, and quickly announced that it was conducting contact tracing — all at variance from the approach of the White House after Trump’s diagnosis.

''This is the sort of conduct we have continuously modeled in this campaign,'' O’Malley Dillon said, regarding the suspension of Harris’s travel.

The Biden campaign said Thursday that he had tested negative the previous day.

Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that he is not being tested for the virus daily, contradicting previous White House suggestions that he was. ''I’m tested — not every day, but I’m tested a lot,'' he told host Stuart Varney.

At a news briefing in late July, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said of the president, ''He’s tested more than anyone, multiple times a day.''

WASHINGTON POST

Obama has harsh words for Trump

As former president Barack Obama prepares to hit the campaign trail to boost Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, he lashed out at President Trump on Wednesday.

In an interview on the liberal ''Pod Save America'' podcast, Obama particularly blasted his successor for continuing to spread misinformation.

''Trump is a symptom of [misinformation] and an accelerant to it,'' Obama said. ''When you look at insane conspiracy theories like QAnon seeping into the mainstream of the Republican Party, what that tells you is that there are no more guardrails within that media ecosystem.''

The interview comes as Obama reportedly plots a swing through key battleground states like Florida and Wisconsin to make a closing argument for his former vice president less than three weeks away from the election. It also represents the latest instance of him upping his rhetoric against Trump. Where Obama was once reticent to verbally spar with the president, in recent months he’s issued dire warnings about his leadership in a fiery Democratic National Convention speech and slammed Trump in campaign ads.

A theme of Obama’s interview was his frustration with Trump continuing to push unfounded conspiracy theories — and his anger at Republicans for not distancing themselves from those claims. Speaking with his former aides Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, Obama said he was dismayed that Republicans didn’t call out Trump last week for pressuring the Justice Department to go after him and Biden.

''The allegations are so absurd that even Republican-controlled committees looking into it have dismissed them. And Attorney General Barr has dismissed them,'' Obama said. ''I’m disappointed that Republicans who know better have not checked him on this.'''

Obama also took conservative media to task for increasing partisanship, arguing that the approach has benefited Trump at the detriment of his party.

''Trump is expressing or mirroring, and in some ways explicitly exploiting and took on the crazy that was being pumped out through these venues each and every day,'' the former president said. ''If that stuff is still being pumped out and Trump goes away, someone else will meet that market demand. But on the other hand, do I think that is inevitably what the Republican Party has to be? No, I don’t think it does.''

Obama reflected on Trump’s first foray into mass conspiracy peddling - the false claim that Obama wasn’t born in the United States. The former president said he noticed in his research for his upcoming memoir, ''A Promised Land,'' that Trump was complimentary toward him during his first couple years in office, even going so far to say he was doing ''a great job.''

But Obama said that changed when birtherism took off, launching the real estate mogul’s years-long effort to delegitimize the nation’s first Black president.

''The guy just decided he wanted attention, like whether it was to promote ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ or whatever, he sort of looked and saw what was being said,'' Obama recalled Wednesday, ''and he said, ‘Oh, if that’s what folks want, I can do that with even less inhibition. . . . I don’t need a dog whistle, I’m just gonna go ahead and say it.'’'

WASHINGTON POST

McConnell says he’ll be ‘leader of the Republicans’

In an exchange with reporters after voting early in Louisville, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, said Thursday that he will remain “leader of the Republicans” after the November election, declining to speculate on whether he believes Republicans will hold the Senate majority.

“I’ll either be the majority leader or the minority leader. I’ll be the leader of the Republicans,” McConnell said. “I’ve been both, and I can tell you, the majority leader is better.”

Republicans currently hold a three-seat majority in the Senate, meaning Democrats must net at least four seats — or net three and win the White House — to recapture control of the chamber. About 13 GOP-held seats are competitive this year, compared with just two seats held by Democrats, and some vulnerable Republicans are distancing themselves from the president amid polling that shows he is trailing Biden in states across the country.

WASHINGTON POST

Graham concedes Biden likely to win

During a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, the panel’s chairman, Senator Lindsey O. Graham, Republican of South Carolina, noted something that is becoming increasingly clear in polling: Biden has a good shot at becoming the next president.

“Y’all have a good chance at winning the White House,” Graham said to Democrats.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, responded: “Thank you for acknowledging that.”

WASHINGTON POST