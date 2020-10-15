‘Pandemic fatigue’ driving new spike in cases

Reports of new cases are trending upward in 41 states over the last two weeks, while nine states are holding case numbers roughly steady. No state in the country is seeing a sustained decline.

Epidemiologists warned of a new, worrisome phase as 17 states are seeing surges unlike anything they experienced earlier in the pandemic. States including Alaska, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin reported more new cases during the seven-day stretch that ended on Wednesday than in any other week since the virus arrived in the country.

As coronavirus cases across the United States climb toward a third peak, the country surpassed 8 million known cases on Thursday afternoon, according to a New York Times database.

Many of the 17 states seeing more new cases than ever — located mostly in the Midwest or in the Mountain West — had relatively few cases until recently. But cases are now steadily climbing. Intensive care unit beds in hospitals are few and far between in some rural communities, experts said, raising concerns about crowded facilities.

“What’s happening in the Upper Midwest is just a harbinger of things to come in the rest of the country,” said Michael Osterholm, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Minnesota.

Already, signs of the uptick are appearing beyond the nation’s middle. In the Northeast, where cases have been relatively low since a spring surge, reports of new infections have started ticking upward again. In the South, where infections spiked this summer, the picture varies from state to state, with sustained progress in Florida and Georgia but worrisome trends in Arkansas and Kentucky.

High levels of infection in colleges and universities, Dr. Osterholm said, are serving as one source of the spread. Transmission also has been prevalent at events such as funerals, family barbecues, and birthday parties, he said, adding that the comeback of sporting events and dining has also added to the spread this fall.

“Pandemic fatigue has clearly set in for large segments of the population,” he said. “This is not even an uptick, this is a major surge of cases that is happening.”

He added, “It’s only going to get worse, we have to be prepared for that.”

Even as cases increased, President Trump continued to downplay the resurgence of the virus this fall during an appearance on Fox Business on Thursday morning. He added he did not support strictest restrictions by local officials to limit its spread. “We’re not doing any more lockdowns, we’re doing fine,” he said.

But Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, also warned on Thursday morning that the increase in cases across multiple regions of the country could have dire consequences over the coming months.

“The issue is that as we enter, as we are now, the cooler season of the fall, and ultimately the coldest season of the winter, you don’t want to be in that compromised position where your baseline daily infection is high, and you’re increasing as opposed to going in the other direction,” he said on “Good Morning America.” “So we’ve really got to double down on the fundamental public health measures that we talk about every single day, because they can make a difference.”

Fauci said that surging coronavirus cases in many areas of the country may make it unwise to hold large family gatherings at Thanksgiving this year, particularly if elderly relatives or out-of-state travel are involved.

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” Fauci said Wednesday, adding that his three children will not be coming home for Thanksgiving because his age puts him at elevated risk.

New York Times

8 million have slipped into poverty since May as federal aid has dried up

WASHINGTON — After an ambitious expansion of the safety net in the spring saved millions of people from poverty, the aid is now largely exhausted and poverty has returned to levels higher than before the coronavirus crisis, two new studies have found.

The number of poor people has grown by 8 million since May, according to researchers at Columbia University, after falling by 4 million at the pandemic’s start as a result of a $2 trillion emergency package known as the Cares Act.

Using a different definition of poverty, researchers from the University of Chicago and Notre Dame found that poverty has grown by 6 million people in the past three months, with circumstances worsening most for Black people and children.

The recent rise in poverty has occurred despite an improving job market, an indication that the economy has been rebounding too slowly to offset the lost benefits. The Democratic House has twice passed multitrillion-dollar packages to provide more help and to stimulate the economy, but members of a divided Republican Senate, questioning the cost and necessity, have proposed smaller plans. President Trump has alternately demanded that Congress “go big” before the elections and canceled negotiations.

The Cares Act included one-time payments for most households — $1,200 per adult and $500 per child — and a huge expansion of unemployment insurance.

That expansion at least doubled the share of jobless workers who receive checks, the researchers estimated, by including gig workers and the self-employed through December. In addition, it added $600 to weekly aid through July — nearly tripling the average benefit. For about two-thirds of the beneficiaries, the bolstered checks more than replaced their lost wages.

At its peak in May, the aid kept more than 18 million people from poverty, the Columbia researchers found. But by September, that number had fallen to about 4 million.

“The Cares Act was unusually successful, but now it’s gone, and a lot more people are poor,” said Zachary Parolin, an author of the Columbia analysis.

New York Times

‘Anarchist jurisdictions’ may be left out of grant program

The US Department of Transportation said it will use a presidential memo calling for punishment of ''anarchist jurisdictions'' when deciding which cities should get money under a coronavirus grant program.

The American Public Transportation Association said the declaration could undermine applicants for the pandemic safety grants from Seattle; Portland, Ore.; or New York City, the first three jurisdictions deemed by the Trump administration to be ''permitting anarchy.''

President Trump has criticized elected officials in those cities for their handling of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd, racial injustice, and Trump administration policies.

Pointing to hundreds of billions of dollars the federal government sends to states and localities, Trump said in the memo last month that he would will ''not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones.''

The $10 million in COVID-19 transit grants are meant to spur innovative ''exposure mitigation measures,'' such as real-time notifications so rail and bus passengers can avoid crowded commutes, according to a regulatory filing. The grants also target research in contactless payment systems and improved disinfection techniques.

The National Association of City Transportation Officials on Wednesday said the administration is seeking to use ''arbitrary and politically-motivated pretext to deny cities and transit agencies'' safety funds. The grant language sets a ''dangerous precedent that could undermine future economic recovery efforts. Denying transit agencies funding obstructs their ability to develop best practices to make transit safer for millions of riders and workers.''

Washington Post