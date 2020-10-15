Sanofi plans human trial after mRNA vaccine works with animals

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Translate Bio Inc. and French drug giant Sanofi elicited high levels of protective neutralizing antibodies in early-stage animal studies, clearing the way for a clinical trial to start later this year.

Two doses of the candidate induced neutralizing antibodies “significantly higher” than those observed in Covid-19 patients as well as a response in infection-fighting T-cells in non-human primates, the companies said in a statement.

The candidate is a so-called messenger RNA vaccine, which prompts the body to make a key protein from the virus, sparking an immune response. It’s based on technology similar to that used by one of the fastest-moving vaccine developers, Moderna Inc.