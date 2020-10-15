Somerville mayor: No clear reason for move into coronavirus red zone

“I’m not surprised we’ve ticked into this,” he said, noting that many scientists have been warning of a surge in cases in coming months. “Somerville has been careful and measured in its reopening. But we’re still a neighbor and abutter” to other cities in the area “and we know the virus knows no boundaries.”

Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he wasn’t surprised, though, because Somerville is part of the densely populated Boston metro area.

The mayor of Somerville, one of about two dozen communities that have slipped into the coronavirus high-risk category, said Thursday that officials there hadn’t identified any particular outbreak as the reason for the increase in cases.

Officials’ best guess is that the virus is simply spreading in “familial settings,” he said.

There are now 63 communities in Massachusetts that are in the higher-risk, or red category, a designation given to communities that have have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days, according to data released by the state Wednesday night. When the state first began its rankings in mid-August, only 4 communities were in the red category.

Boston, the state’s largest city and a neighbor of Somerville’s, remained in the red category on Wednesday, with a rate of 11.1 cases per 100,000 people. The statewide average also landed in the red, with a average daily rate at 8.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Curtatone noted that the Somerville rate of cases, 8.2 per 100,000 people, is lower than the state’s and predicted that the city would “move out and possibly move back in” to the higher-risk category.

He called for more of a regional approach to fighting the pandemic, rather than the current town-by-town approach, which he likened to the arcade game “Whac-a-Mole.”

“It’s time to be bold and deliberate in doing what we need to do to knock down the resurgence of this pandemic,” he said.

“If we continue on this varying approach, town by town, we’re going to be faced … with shutting things down on massive levels and that does not bode well for a sustainable recovery,” he warned.

The city has robust testing and contact tracing capability and will continue its work to educate the public and ask people to be vigilant and not their guard down, he said.

He said the densely populated city was the first in the state to mandate wearing masks and eased the mask order somewhat during the summer to allow people outside to take them off if they were able to socially distance. With the fall and winter coming, officials are examining whether the mask order should be tightened again so people have to wear them outside, no matter what distance they maintain.

“We need to double down on efforts” to contain the virus, he said, “if we’re going to prevent the surge from overwhelming us.”

