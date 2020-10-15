These 63 communities are now at high risk for COVID-19, according to the state

There are now 63 communities in Massachusetts that are considered high risk for COVID-19, up from 40 last week, according to data released by the state Wednesday night.
Boston remained in the red zone, a designation given to communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days. Massachusetts’s statewide average fell into the red with the average daily rate at 8.7.
Boston’s average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 11.1, up from 10 last week, the Department of Public Health said.
Twenty-three communities have been added to the high-risk category since last week’s report.
These 63 communities are considered high risk:
- Abington
- Acushnet
- Amherst
- Attleboro
- Auburn
- Berkley
- Boston
- Brockton
- Canton
- Chelmsford
- Chelsea
- Dartmouth
- East Bridgewater
- East Longmeadow
- Everett
- Fairhaven
- Fall River
- Framingham
- Hanover
- Hanson
- Haverhill
- Hingham
- Holbrook
- Holliston
- Holyoke
- Hudson
- Kingston
- Lawrence
- Leicester
- Littleton
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Malden
- Marlborough
- Marshfield
- Methuen
- Middleton
- Milford
- Milton
- Nantucket
- New Bedford
- North Andover
- Oxford
- Pembroke
- Plymouth
- Randolph
- Revere
- Rockland
- Saugus
- Shrewsbury
- Somerville
- Southborough
- Spencer
- Sunderland
- Tyngsborough
- Wakefield
- Waltham
- Webster
- West Newbury
- Weymouth
- Winthrop
- Woburn
- Worcester
