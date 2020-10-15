The wind is in Donald Trump’s face

I’m going to say no. Trump riffed on both during a typically rambling 90 minutes, but what the crowd wanted, and what earned the president the loudest huzzahs of the evening, were the hits, the tried-and-true stuff like “crooked Hillary,” “fake CNN,” and, of course, “Pocahontas,” the slur he likes to use to mock Senator Elizabeth Warren.

For example, Wednesday night, did all those people show up on a windswept runway at Des Moines International Airport to hear another rant about Burisma and “Crazy Hunter Biden”? Had they swaddled themselves in red-white-and-blue MAGA merch to hear the president huff and puff about the latest New York Post story.

What is that Trump supporters expect at these rallies the president is holding in the frantic final days of the campaign?

In the same way no one goes to a Rolling Stones concert hoping Mick and the band play the second side of 1997′s “Bridges to Babylon,” Trump supporters don’t seem to have much interest in the new material. A little invective about the alleged “massive pay-for-play scandal” involving Hunter Biden, or the bogeymen — “corrupt globalists” — funding his father’s presidential campaign was sufficient.

Trump’s diatribe Wednesday about “the ridiculous Green New Deal” got applause, but it was perfunctory, nothing like the standing O for his schtick about “the Russia hoax,” which he characterized as a “horrible, horrible disgusting witch hunt.” This is what some in the media like to call the red meat of a Trump rally. Supporters eat it up.

They, too, love the theatrics of it all, like Trump wisecracking about the wind and its effect on his hair. Presumably to keep his coiffure from flipping, he put on a hat — and also removed his crimson tie.

But with polls showing Biden leading the president by double-digits nationally — and in a tight race in Iowa, a state Trump won easily in 2016 — maybe the golden oldies and a tossed necktie aren’t enough. Warning suburban moms about “violent mobs” and “MS-13 savages” gets him robust cheers from the faithful, but what about votes from the undecided?

I’m starting to think the president of the United States cares more about the former than the latter. Seriously. Consider Trump’s complaint Wednesday that his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize was being mostly overlooked by the media.

“So I get nominated . . . I told our first lady, ‘Darling, we’re going to have the greatest publicity I’ve ever had tonight. I got nominated for the Nobel Prize. Do you know what that is, darling?’” Trump told the crowd. “I get home. I turn on the television. They talked about your floods in Iowa. They talked about . . . how’s Iowa doing with the crops? . . . Three, four stories, one after another. Where is my Nobel Peace Prize? They don’t talk about it.”

Keep in mind, he was in Iowa when he said this. The crowd didn’t know quite what to make of it.

But the greatest hits landed, including a roaring exhortation — Trump’s show closer every night — to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Then the president did a robotic little dance to “Y.M.C.A.” — a curious choice considering the song by the Village People is a gay anthem — and walked across the runway to the steps of Air Force One. Not long after, the door closed and he was gone, flying off into the windy night.

