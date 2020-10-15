Amy Coney Barrett’s cardboard-cutout proceedings

To nick a line from “ The Graduate ,” I just want to say one word to you.

The Senate Judiciary Committee should take its cue from the National Football League. Unable to put live fans into the stands, some football teams have filled the empty seats with cardboard images of seat-holders.

A cardboard cutout of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would have been a huge time-saving convenience in these hearings — and done equally well, given the real Barrett’s refusal to say anything relevant about her view of seminal Supreme Court precedents or how her legal philosophy would apply to any issue that might conceivably come before the court for consideration in the next half-century.

So constrained was Barrett that she wouldn’t say whether she thought the case granting married couples the legal right to use birth control had been rightly decided. Or whether voter intimidation was illegal. Or even whether a president should commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Her cardboard cutout could have simply worn a mask and held in its fixed hands a sign that proclaimed: “I can’t express a view on that — but my husband and I have seven lovely children.”

But let’s not stop there. Given the nugatory contributions of Republican Senators John Kennedy of Louisiana and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, precious time would have been saved, and their states more ably served, by replacing them with cardboard cutouts. Why, to adopt the cornpone patois of Kennedy, it would have been better than finding a snapping turtle perched on a stump in soup season.

And a cardboard cutout would have spared viewers the witless partisanship of Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, whose endless self-delight calls to mind a wag’s remark about William Gladstone: He didn’t object to the prime minister always having an ace up his sleeve but merely to his conviction that the Almighty had put it there. Except with Cruz, there’s never anything there beyond a puff of partisan smoke.

Barrett’s confirmation is about as done as a deal can get. As long as they aren’t called up to attend another of President Trump’s super-spreader events and otherwise remain healthy, Republicans have the votes to ram her nomination through before the November election. That merely requires ignoring the monumental hypocrisy of confirming Barrett within weeks of an election after having refused even to grant President Obama nominee Merrick Garland a hearing, let alone a vote, in 2016. Fortunately, double standards are a defining feature of today’s GOP.

The flesh-and-blood Barrett insisted time and again that she had no agenda and had made no commitments on any matters to Trump or anyone else. Perhaps not. Yet as Democratic Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota noted, Trump himself has explicitly promised to select Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade and kill the Affordable Care Act. The president obviously selected Barrett because he believes her conservative outlook and originalist mode of constitutional interpretation make her a guided missile for those missions.

Let’s be realistic. Once she’s confirmed, chances are 9 in 10 that Roe v. Wade will go. Barrett, who has made her opposition to abortion clear, did little to disabuse anyone of that.

On the ACA, Barrett tried to hold open the possibility that despite her criticism of Chief Justice John Roberts’s reasoning in sustaining the ACA in the court’s 2012 ruling, she might find a way to uphold it now. How? By ruling that even though the individual mandate tax penalty has been eliminated (as part of the GOP’s 2017 tax cut), the remainder of the law can stand on its own.

Perhaps, but no one should have to bet their lives or their health care on that hope.

As Barrett’s confirmation moves toward its inevitable conclusion, it’s important to keep two things in mind. First, the Trump administration is urging the high court to throw out the entire law. Second, despite Trump’s insistence that Republicans will protect those with preexisting conditions if the ACA falls, the GOP has offered no realistic plan to do so.

The best way to protect — or reestablish — abortion rights and the ACA?

Vote out Trump and Senate Republicans.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.