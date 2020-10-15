Bill Belichick offers well wishes to friend Nick Saban after Alabama coach tests positive for COVID-19

Before diving into the rest of his press conference on Thursday morning, Bill Belichick took a moment to send his well wishes to Saban.

“I spoke with coach Saban recently,” Belichick continued. “We both talked about how much we’ve learned about this situation and some of the challenges that have come with it. I know he’s been extremely vigilant and has put a great deal of thought and effort into the care of his team and players. He shared that with me, and we both talked about things that we’ve done and have been helpful and so forth. So I just want to wish him the best from all of us here in the organization.”

Belichick and Saban have a well-documented friendship, as their career have intertwined over the years. During Belichick’s first NFL head coaching tenure (with the Browns), Saban served as the team’s defensive coordinator from 1991-1994.