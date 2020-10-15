Daria Horman has a senior moment in thrilling win for Sandwich girls' soccer

“They have a very good keeper, she’s been their starting keeper since 8th grade and she’s a senior,” Sandwich coach David Deconto said of Ganshaw.

Daria Horman scored on indirect kick to lift the Lady Knights to a 1-0 Cape & Islands win Thursday afternoon for an unbeaten 4-0 start.

With the time running out in a scoreless matchup against visiting Monomoy, and its stellar senior keeper, Josie Ganshaw, the Sandwich girls' soccer team turned to a senior who has made impactful return to the lineup this fall.

“They are hard to score on so we were getting a little frustrated and we finally were able to get her going one way and sneak the ball in for the winning goal. There was an added incentive and frustration all rolled into one.”

The win, on senior day, no less, was very satisfying for Horman, who was sidelined all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“We missed her a lot last year,” Deconto said.

“She plays defensive midfield, and her steadiness and her ability to control play, whether its offense or defense she’s just a calming person on the ball.”

With 10 seniors on the roster, the Lady Knights have plenty of veteran leaders, but Horman prefers to lead by example.

“She’s quiet. She’s not one of those loud leaders,” Deconto said. “Her play talks for her. Nothing really fazes her, and it calms the whole team down.”

Abington 5, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Senior Elizabeth Roy tallied a pair of goals and Isabella O’Connell earned the shutout for the host Green Wave.

Greater Lowell 4, Innovation Academy 0 — Aliza Som rifled in four first-half goals, one assisted, as the Gryphons (5-1) rolled to the Commonwealth win. Jillian McIsaac had eight saves in net.

Boys' cross-country

Ipswich 20, Georgetown 41 — Junior Finn Russell (16:56) cruised on the Crane Beach course, finishing over a minute ahead of the field as the Tigers downed the Royals in the Cape Ann League.

Whitman-Hanson 21, Hingham 34 — Theo Kamperides (16:57) and Nathan Tassey (17:21) went 1-2 for the host Panthers on their 5K course in the Patriot League win. Steve McDougle placed third for Hingham.

Girls' cross-country

Quincy/North Quincy 21, Plymouth South 40 — Senior captain Lezly Acevedo (17:20 over the 5K course) paced Q/NQ to the Patriot League win at Pageant Field.

Field hockey

Franklin 2, King Philip 0 — Senior Amanda Lewandowski struck early and scored both of Panthers' in the first quarter en route to the Hockomock win.

Hanover 2, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Ellie DiCarlo (1 goal) and Anna Tedeschi (1 goal, 1 assist) led Hanover to the Patriot League win.

Hingham 3, Marshfield 0 — Kenzie Wilson scored two goals and Kathryn Karo added a third in the shutout victory for the Harborwomen (4-0-1) in the Patriot League victory.

Lynnfield 4, Ipswich 1 — Rowan Galanis scored in each half and Riley Daley and Lexi James also connected for the Pioneers in the Cape Ann win.

Newburyport 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Callie Beauparlant tallied the first three goals for the Clippers in the Cape Ann win.

North Reading 4, Rockport 0 — Senior Ava Czarnota netted three goals and classmate Emma Borland registered her first shutout in the Cape Ann win.

Morgan Smith produced 19 points in Westford Academy's 122-121 Dual County League victory over Lincoln-Sudbury at Nabnasset Lake Country Club. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Golf

Westford 122, Lincoln-Sudbury 121 — With freshman Justin Divighi producing a team-high 20 points, the host Grey Ghosts (5-1) nosed out the defending Division 1 champion Warriors (3-1) with the Dual County League victory at Nabnasset Lake GC. Morgan Smith (19), Luke Walsh (19), and Cole Kirby (19) also contributed healthy to the victory for coach Dave DeLong. Junior Jared Drew paced L-S with 24 points and Weston Jones had 20. “[Jared] has been one of our best players and he played a very solid round today,” said L-S assistant coach Jen Cameron said. “With the limited amount of matches every day really counts. It’s a battle just to get to the match and then it’s a battle to win the match.”

Andover 239, Haverhill 237 — Jack DiFloures carded a 3-over-par 38 and Aiden Azevedo added a 39 to lead the Hillies to Merrimack Valley victories over the Golden Warriors and Methuen (277) at Bradford Country Club. Evan Giggey and Nick Ventura were 1-over for Andover.

Arlington 41, Lexington 31 — Senior Aiden Fecteau shot an even-par 36 to lead the Spy Ponders to their third win of the season.

Bishop Feehan 215, St. Mary’s 175 — Sophomore Chad Correia registerd a 1-under-par 35 for Feehan in the Catholic Central win at Heather Hill CC.

Bishop Stang 237, Cardinal Spellman 109 — Sophomore Redmond Pokowa shot a 3-under 33, including a chip-in eagle on the first hole, to lead the Spartans (7-0) in a Central Catholic League win over the Cardinals. Senior captain Paul Zeller also added an even-par 36 at the D.W. Field course.

Canton 154, Sharon 168 — Owen Donovan and Will Gefteas each shot 37s in the Hockomock win at Blue Hill Country Club.

Foxborough 164, Oliver Ames 175 — OA (5-1) dropped its first match of the season in a Hockomock League match at Foxboro Country Club, with senior Logan Domenico carding a team-low 42.

Hanover 256, Plymouth South 270 — Gavin Graybill shot an even-par 35 in South’s Patriot League win at the Harmon Club.

Medfield 236, Dedham 276 — Joey Sabia (36) was the medalist for the Warriors in the Tri-Valley League win at Norwood Country Club.

Pentucket 93, Lynnfield 91 — Ava Spencer (24 points) paced Pentucket in the Cape Ann win.

Plymouth North 220, Silver Lake 227 — Wade Bailey fired a 2-over-par 33 in the Patriot League win at Squirrel Run Country Club.

St. John’s Prep 231, Malden Catholic 268 — Aidan LeBlanc carded a 2-under-par 33, Emmet Phelan turned in a 34, and Connor Remley had a 36 in the Catholic Conference win at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club.

Wakefield 42, Wilmington 30 — Oliver Miller shot a 2-over-par 38 in the Middlesex League win at Hillview GC.

Wellesley 103, Brookline 69 — Troy Guiffre carded a 1-over-par 37 and Colby Sanville followed with a 38 in the Bay State Conference win for the Raiders at Nehoiden GC.

Winchester 44.5, Belmont 27.5 — Trevor Lopez recorded three birdies and shot a 3-under par 33 in Winchester’s Middlesex League win at Belmont CC.

Xaverian 219, Catholic Memorial 265 — Co-captains Eric Boulger and Joey Lenane fired 2-under-par 33s to lead the Hawks to the Catholic Conference win at George Wright GC.

Boys' soccer

Braintree 1, Milton 1 — Senior Mahmoud Ghneim scored the tying goal for the host Wamps on a free kick with three minutes left for the Bay State Conference draw.

Carver 4, East Bridgewater 1 — Senior captains Dominic Craig and Mike Sawicki tallied two goals and one assists apiece, raising their career point total to a matching 91, as the host Crusaders earned the South Shore League win.

Mashpee 2, Middleborough 1 (SO) — Sophomore Gabriel DaSilva set up Nick Almeida for the first goal and then tallied the eventual winner, both in the first half, to propel the visiting Falcons to the South Shore League win.

Nauset 7, Falmouth 0 — Senior captains Benny Labranche and Ethan Boyle racked up two goals and one assist apiece in the Cape & Islands win for the host Warriors (4-0).

Sturgis East 4, St. John Paul II 2 — Thomas Terry tallied two goals and Alex Mendez converted a penalty kick and I=saac Rocha was strong in goal for the Cape & Islands win.

Girls' volleyball

Hingham 3, Silver Lake 0 — The Harbormenwomen (4-1) were led by strong performances from Carly Kennedy and Mathilde Megard.