EMass girls’ volleyball: Plymouth North’s Eyleen Dias headlines Players of the Week

Eyleen Dias, Plymouth North — The senior outside hitter had three kills, an ace, and 13 digs in a 3-0 Patriot League loss to Duxbury on Oct. 8, and followed that with an 8-kill, 4-ace, 13-dig performance in a 3-1 win over Marshfield on Tuesday

Morgan Galvin, Notre Dame-Hingham — The senior outside hitter had six kills, six aces, a 96 serving percentage, and nine digs in a 3-1 win over Pembroke on Tuesday.

Mary Lysko, Cardinal Spellman — A senior outside hitter, she has powered the Cardinals to a 2-0 start. She had six kills, six aces, a block, and six digs in a 3-0 season-opening win over Fontbonne last Friday.

Advertisement

Amanda Patti, Austin Prep — The Cougars' senior captain and 2019 Massachusetts Girls' Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State team selection had six kills and two aces in a come-from-behind 3-2 win over St. Mary’s on Tuesday, which was Austin Prep’s season opener.

Lily Welch, Whitman-Hanson — The junior middle led the Panthers with 14 kills in a 3-1 Patriot League win over Silver Lake on Tuesday.

Brandon Chase