Faith in his players paid off for Dusty Baker, and kept the Astros playing another day

With the Houston Astros a loss away from elimination and Greinke facing the Tampa Bay order for the third time around, the front office-approved move would be to bring in a relief pitcher.

All of them, most likely. Modern baseball is an exercise in playing the percentages and mitigating risk. The 36-year-old Greinke had two runners on with one out and a two-run lead. The Tampa Bay Rays had Randy Arozarena, their hottest hitter, coming up.

SAN DIEGO — How many other managers would have taken Zack Greinke out of the game in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night?

That’s what 71-year-old Dusty Baker intended to do when he came to the mound. But catcher Martin Maldonado told him Greinke was pitching well enough to escape the jam.

Baker trusted his player.

“I can’t lie to you, there were some prayers going back to the dugout,” he said.

Greinke struck out Arozarena, then Division Series hero Mike Brosseau with the bases loaded. It was the turning point in a 4-3 victory for the Astros at Petco Park.

“It was more old-school, doing the right thing that I thought was right and we came out ahead,” said Baker, who was ready to bring closer Ryan Pressly in.

Greinke’s first postseason victory since 2015 extended the series another day. Game 5 is Thursday at 5:07 p.m. (ET), with the Rays still a win away from the World Series.

Jose Altuve, whose jittery defense at second base contributed to the Astros losing Games 2 and 3, was 2 for 4 with a home run, an opposite-field double, and two RBIs. George Springer added a two-run homer in the fifth inning, a blast off the top of the warehouse in left field.

The Rays, as they always do, made it tough. Down two runs with two outs in the ninth inning, Willy Adames doubled to center field off Pressly. Adames then moved to third base on a wild pitch.

Yoshi Tsutsugo, who had started only two of the previous postseason games, hit the ball sharply to right field, but Springer back-pedaled and made the catch.

The players in the Houston dugout showed more emotion than they had all series when Altuve homered to center field off Tyler Glasnow in the first inning. Altuve then doubled in a run with two outs in the third inning. The Astros had been 4 for 24 without an RBI in their prior at-bats with runners in scoring position in the series.

Baker and the Astros had pledged their support to Altuve after a series of wayward throws. The six-time All-Star was with the Astros when they lost 107 games in 2012, and has been at the core of their success since, however tainted it might be.

As fortune would have it, Altuve was called on to make only two throws in the game and made them without issue. He was tested in the ninth inning, but fielded a sharp groundball and fired it to second base for a force out. Baker pledged the night before to keep Altuve at second base and that faith paid off, too.

There are no yips at the plate. He is 13 of 39 in the postseason with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and eight runs in 10 games.

“Everybody was just so happy for Altuve,” Baker said. “That pitcher, Glasgow, has dynamite stuff. He was flirting with 100 [mph] all night. But we had enough to win tonight.”

Both Altuve and Springer have 18 postseason home runs, tied for fifth-most in history with Reggie Jackson and Mickey Mantle.

The Astros remain long shots to come back from a 3-0 deficit, but playoff experience played in their favor on Wednesday in what has been a series of close games.

As Houston fought to keep playing, a person armed with a speaker stood outside the ballpark and read off the names of Astros players who were part of the team’s cheating scandal in 2017.

“The baseball community has not forgotten your transgressions,” said the well-spoken critic.

But the Astros are still alive.

“We’re not ready to go home,” Baker said.

