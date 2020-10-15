Florida-LSU football game postponed because of coronavirus

The Greater Boston region will host 13 NCAA Championship events from 2023-2026, including the 2024 Division 1 men’s basketball East regionals at TD Garden, the NCAA announced. TD Garden is also slated to host the 2022 Frozen Four. In 2025 and 2026, Gillette Stadium will host the Division 1, 2, and 3 Men’s lacrosse championships. The Division 1 women’s lacrosse semifinals and finals will also be held at Gillette in 2025 and 2026, with the Division 2 Women’s lacrosse Final Four at Stonehill College and the Division 3 women’s lacrosse Final Four at Babson’s MacDowell Field in those years. According to the Greater Boston Sports Partnership, these events could create over $100 million in economic impact throughout the region.

Saturday’s college football game between Florida and LSU was postponed after the Gators' program was placed on hold Tuesday because of a number of positive coronavirus tests. The game tentatively has been rescheduled for Dec. 12. Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said 21 football players (18 on scholarship and three walk-ons) had tested positive. Because of that and other injuries, Stricklin said the Gators would have fewer than 50 scholarship players available to play LSU on Saturday. The SEC’s coronavirus guidelines for this season require teams to have at least 53 scholarship players available for games to happen … Conference USA pushed its football championship game back two weeks to Dec. 18, giving the league additional time to make up games postponed because of the coronavirus. The league said that its 16th championship game will now be played on a Friday night. The game was scheduled for Dec. 5.

— Nathaniel Weitzer

Advertisement

CAA reveals basketball schedule

The Colonial Athletic Association released its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the 2020-21 season using a format designed to limit travel and exposure to COVID-19. Northeastern University plays basketball in the CAA. The schedules will run from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 and include 18 games. Instead of traditional home-and-home contests, it will feature teams playing the same opponent on back-to-back days at the same site, primarily on Saturdays and Sundays … The NCAA’s Division I Council voted to give eligibility relief to winter-sport athletes regardless of how many games they play during the 2020-21 academic year. Athletes now have the opportunity to play five seasons within a six-year span, rather than the typical four seasons in five years.

Advertisement

Hockey

Gallagher signs $39M extension with Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher landed a new deal with the Canadiens. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Forward Brendan Gallagher agreed to a six-year, $39 million contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens. It has an average annual value of $6.5 million and will run through the 2026-27 NHL season, NHL.com reported. Gallagher could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Gallagher scored 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 59 games with the Canadiens last season and tied Tomas Tatar for the Montreal lead in goals. He scored four points (one goal, three assists) in nine postseason games … The Canadiens also gave a two-year contract extension to goaltender Jake Allen. The deal is worth $2.875 million per season and keeps Allen under contract through the 2022-23 season. Montreal acquired Allen in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 2. The Canadiens hope he can be a reliable backup to All-Star Carey Price.

Soccer

Premier clubs reject reform plans

At an emergency meeting of the Premier League’s 20 clubs , plans for remaking English soccer that were brought forward by Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer and Liverpool principal owner John Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe, were unanimously rejected. United and Liverpool are England’s two most successful clubs. The proposals included reducing the size of the Premier League to 18 teams from 20 and handing more power to the country’s richest teams. The plans would have required the backing of 14 teams to pass, a figure that looked unlikely almost as soon as details of the project leaked Sunday. But the Premier League said it would now speed up a more collaborative discussion to address the key points raised in the proposals.

Advertisement

Croatia edges France in Nations League

Star striker Kylian Mbappe scored late as France frustrated host Croatia again, winning a closely-contested UEFA Nations League match, 2-1, to stay level on points with Group 3 leader Portugal. In the other Group 3 game, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota scored twice as Portugal beat Sweden, 3-0, without Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for the coronavirus. Portugal leads France on goal difference with both teams on 10 points from four games … Host Italy slipped to second in its Nations League Group 1 after it was held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands. Poland moved top of Group 1 in League A after beating Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-0. It has a point more than Italy and two more than the Netherlands …Christian Eriksen marked his 100th Denmark appearance by scoring the penalty that clinched a 1-0 victory over host England in the UEFA Nations League. Striker Romelu Lukaku scored both goals to give Belgium a 2-1 win at Iceland, moving his team back atop its Nations League group. Belgium profited from England’s loss to Denmark to regain control of Group 2 in League A after four of the six qualifying games.

Advertisement





Miscellany

Dallas Wings fire Agler

Brian Agler was fired by Dallas. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The WNBA’s Dallas Wings fired coach Brian Agler. Agler, who had one year left on his contract, came to the Wings in 2018 and led the team to an 8-14 mark this past season. Dallas finished one game out of making the playoffs with the youngest roster in the league. The 62-year-old coach won titles with Seattle and Los Angeles and is second on the league’s wins list with 287… Arnaud Démare earned his fourth stage victory at the Giro d’Italia by winning the 11th leg of the cycling race in Rimini, Italy, in another mass sprint, and João Almeida held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey … The future of weightlifting at the Olympic Games was put in further doubt after the governing body’s interim president, Ursula Garza Papandrea, was ousted and the International Olympic Committee expressed concern. The IOC said it had excellent cooperation with Papandrea and supported her reforms for the International Weightlifting Federation. The IWF said that first vice-president Intarat Yodbangtoey of Thailand chaired the meeting and assumed the powers of president.