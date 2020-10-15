NCAA Tournament games among college events scheduled for Boston region from 2023-2026

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the Boston region will host 13 NCAA championship events from 2023 to 2026, including the 2024 Division I men’s basketball East regionals at TD Garden, which is also scheduled to host the 2022 Frozen Four.

In 2025 and 2026, Gillette Stadium will host the Division I, II, and III men’s lacrosse championships. The Division I women’s lacrosse semifinals and finals will also be held at Gillette in 2025 and 2026, with the Division II women’s lacrosse Final Four at Stonehill College and the Division III women’s lacrosse Final Four at Babson’s MacDowell Field in those years.