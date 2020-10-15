Patriots to return to practice for first time since Saturday, with Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore expected back

Newton has been out since he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and went on the COVID-IR list on Oct. 3, the day before the Patriots were scheduled to play Kansas City before the game was pushed.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are expected back at practice with the Patriots on Thursday, as the team returns to the field for the first time since Saturday.

“We’ll have to see how it goes, we haven’t had an opportunity to do much here; in the last 10 days or so we’ve been on the field really one time so we’ll just have to see how things go here,” head coach Bill Belichick said when asked about the status of Newton on Thursday morning. “That’s with everybody, it’s not specific to any individual player, just in general."

Advertisement

Gilmore returned a positive test on Oct. 6 and went onto the COVID-IR list the following day. he hasn’t been removed from the COVID-IR, but is expected to practice with the team.

“He would have to be cleared first,” Belichick said.

The Patriots have been holding virtual meetings to prepare for their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos, which was pushed from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18 after defensive lineman Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Wednesday was the first day the Patriots were back at the facilities at Gillette Stadium, but players were coming in at staggered times to do workouts. Usually, Wednesdays are heavy gameplan-installation days for teams preparing to play on Sundays. This week, much of the gameday prep will take place on Thursday and Friday before a walkthrough on Saturday.

While players will be back and interacting with each other ahead of Sunday’s game, Belichick emphasized that the team won’t compromise competitiveness with safety.

Advertisement

“We learn things everyday and we continue to try to take steps to put everybody’s safety at the very top of the list," Belichick said, “At the same time we try to accommodate the competitive aspects that we need to perform on the field. It’s definitely a balance there.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.