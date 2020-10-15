RB Le’Veon Bell signing with Kansas City Chiefs, according to reports

The 28-year-old Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection when he was with the Steelers, moves from the 0-5 Jets to the 4-1 Chiefs.

Two days after the running back was let go by the Jets, he’s reportedly agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It didn’t take long for Le’Veon Bell to find a new team.

When healthy, the 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound Bell has carved out a niche as a true multidimensional threat, with 6,199 rushing yards and 381 catches for 3,160 receiving yards in six-plus NFL seasons. In 2014, he had one of the best seasons of any back in recent league history, with 2,215 yards from scrimmage with Pittsburgh.

After sitting out the 2018 season because of a contract dispute, he joined the Jets. In 17 career games with New York, he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns.









