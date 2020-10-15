Tyronn Lue agrees to become next Clippers coach, replacing Doc Rivers

A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Final terms were still being worked on, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because no contract had been signed.

Lue will replace Doc Rivers, who had coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.