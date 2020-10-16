10 reasons to keep falling for classical music

MASS FOR THE ENDANGERED American composer Sarah Kirkland Snider adapts the ancient contemplative template of the Catholic Mass to honor and mourn for a burning planet and its wildlife, weaving the traditional Latin liturgy with original poetry by Nathaniel Bellows. This premiere recording hands the piece to the luminous British choir Gallicantus. Released Sept. 25 by Nonesuch and New Amsterdam Records. sarahkirklandsnider.bandcamp.com

Sarah Kirkland Snider's "Mass for the Endangered" was just released by Nonesuch and New Amsterdam Records.

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA What’s an opera company to do when traditional stages are shuttered? BLO’s resourceful answer is to build a new opera platform for original digital content, and to build a mobile opera truck for taking the show on the road (dates and locations coming soon). www.operabox.tv ; www.blo.org

Advertisement

STRING QUARTETS The wider ambit of online listening makes chamber music performances more accessible than ever. Worth checking out should be: the Takács Quartet “returning” to the Celebrity Series with a performance streamed from Boulder, Colo. (Oct. 25), and the St. Lawrence String Quartet taking on Steve Reich’s iconic “Different Trains,” with special video and lighting design in a newly released archival performance (Oct. 30) from Dacamera in Houston. www.celebrityseries.org; www.dacamera.com

Noguchi Museum and Bang On a Can will present an online event exploring Meredith Monk’s half-century of compositions. RICHARD TERMINE/NYT

MEREDITH MONK AND JOHN HOLLENBECK Avant-garde godmother Meredith Monk and percussionist John Hollenbeck explore and improvise their way through Monk’s half-century of compositions in this special event, presented by The Noguchi Museum and Bang On a Can. Oct. 28, 8 p.m. No registration required. www.noguchi.org/bangonacan/

VOTER’S BROADCAST Since 2004, Sheryl Oring has been amplifying the voice of everyday folks through her “I Wish to Say” project, in which she takes dictation from passersby, captures untold numbers of hopes and dreams, and sends postcards to the president. Now composer Lisa Bielawa has set these texts in “Voter’s Broadcast,” a highly original participatory work for unlimited voices and instruments. On Oct. 28, a virtual performance will take place, with voices being raised in the hope of inspiring community engagement in the election. www.lisabielawa.net/voters-broadcast

Advertisement

Vladimir Jurowski will conduct the world premiere of Brett Dean’s “The Players” Hiroyuki Ito For The New York Times

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA There’s no shortage of orchestras offering digital content at home and abroad, but of particular interest is the fall virtual programming of the London Philharmonic. Concerts are released weekly on Wednesdays and watchable free on demand for seven days; Marquee TV subscribers have unlimited access. Highlights include an evening that jumps centuries from Vivaldi to Schubert to Thomas Larcher (Nov. 4), the enticing pairing of George Enescu and a new piano concerto by Elena Kats-Chernin (Dec. 9), and the world premiere of Brett Dean’s “The Players” (Dec. 16). www.lpo.org.uk

EARLY MUSIC The city’s renowned early music scene will be declining to hibernate. Handel and Haydn Society perseveres with a streamed all-Haydn performance (Nov. 24, www.handelandhaydn.org). Boston Baroque is adapting with new documentary short films, archival content, and interactive zoom events (baroque.boston). Boston Early Music Festival will stream its 2015 production of Monteverdi’s “Orfeo” for free (Nov. 27, www.bemf.org). And Boston Camerata forges ahead with a newly conceived virtual production of Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” (Nov. 14-29, www.bostoncamerata.org).

Chameleon Arts Ensemble will stream an archival concert and two newly recorded programs this fall. Matt Wan

CHAMELEON ARTS Chameleon has made like its mascot and adapted to the environment this season, offering one archival concert and two newly recorded programs — one bundling impressions of birds by Bartok, Haydn, and John Luther Adams, the other a varied bill of Kodály, Harrison Birtwistle, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Brahms. www.chameleonarts.org

Advertisement

BOSTON ARTISTS ENSEMBLE For its 40th birthday, this local ensemble is throwing a few house parties — the musicians in their house, and you (presumably) in yours. New professionally filmed recordings of solo and small chamber pieces go live on the first of every month until June 2021. www.bostonartistsensemble.org

BOSTON ORCHESTRAS In November and December the Boston Symphony Orchestra will be offering newly recorded digital performances, with the details still to be announced. Meanwhile, A Far Cry, the self-directed chamber orchestra, has reinvented its season while retaining its creative flair through a combination of online and outdoor offerings. Upcoming concert themes range from the aspirational (a program about joy, Nov. 21) to the far-flung (a musical journey up the Amazon River, Dec. 12). www.bso.org, www.afarcry.org

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.





Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.