Book fests in Massachusetts and Vermont feature literary luminaries, writing workshops

Readers, the good news is you can stay home in your slippers for the 2020 streaming versions of two long-running New England literary festivals.

The 28th annual Concord Festival of Authors kicks off Friday, Oct. 16, with New Yorker staff writer and Pulitzer finalist Jill Lepore accepting the Ruth Ratner Miller Award for Excellence in American History. Lepore will read from her latest work, “If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future.”

The festival’s slate also includes Celeste Ng (“Little Fires Everywhere”), Whitney Scharer (“The Age of Light”), Lawrence Millman (“Goodbye, Ice: Arctic Poems”), and Marjan Kamali (“The Stationery Shop”). The two-week-long program closes out with a keynote by novelist and short-story writer Jennifer Haigh, who will discuss the importance of storytelling amid a national crisis.