Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels all live performances through spring

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has officially canceled all of its planned live performances at Symphony Hall for the 2020-21 season, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeps concert halls and theaters closed to the public. The 2020 Holiday Pops series has also been canceled, the orchestra announced Friday.

“Though this news likely doesn’t come as a surprise — since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all our personal and professional lives — it is still a major loss for the organization and everyone who appreciates and cherishes the BSO and Boston Pops,” read a statement from BSO leadership.

For the BSO, pandemic-related concert cancellations started in February, when a tour to East Asia was called off. The first half of the 2020-21 season was canceled in late July, with a total of 86 concerts lost to the health crisis this season alone. Facing an estimated $35 million in lost revenue, the organization laid off 50 of its 180 administrative staff members in August. Numerous other American major orchestras and performing arts institutions, including the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, have also scrapped their planned live seasons through early to mid 2021.