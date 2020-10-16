Films to look for this fall (and a little beyond)

All that noted, here are 20 movies worth looking ahead to this season.

It’s a movie season like no other. Some of these titles will be streaming. Some will be playing in theaters. Some will play in theaters briefly, then stream. Also, be aware that exhibition status and release dates (we’re looking at you, “Wonder Woman 1984”) are subject to change.

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM Sacha Baron Cohen is up to his old tricks — old as in “Borat” (2006). For the record, the subtitle is “Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” Streaming on Amazon.

Greta Thunberg (front and center) in "I Am Greta." Hulu

I AM GRETA In 2019, Time magazine named teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg its Person of the Year. Now 17, she’s the subject of this documentary. Starts streaming on Hulu Nov. 13.

NOV. 6

CITY HALL Boston-born and Cambridge-residing, Frederick Wiseman is to documentarians as Zeus is to gods. His latest is an epic homecoming: a 4½-hour film about how what goes on at Government Center reaches out to the rest of the city. Streaming via the Coolidge Corner.

LET HIM GO After the death of their son, an older couple (Kevin Costner, Diane Lane), try to rescue their grandson from a sinister situation. Based on the Larry Watson novel.

NOV. 20





SOUND OF METAL Riz Ahmed plays a rock drummer whose life is upended when he starts to go deaf. Olivia Cooke and Mathieu Amalric costar. Streaming on Amazon.

NOV. 22

BELUSHI R.J. Cutler (“The September Issue”) offers a documentary look at the gifted and self-destructive “Saturday Night Live” star. On Showtime.

NOV. 23

Glenn Close (left) and Amy Adams in "Hillbilly Elegy." LACEY TERRELL

HILLBILLY ELEGY Ron Howard turns J.D. Vance’s best-selling 2016 memoir into a saga of three generations of an Appalachian family. Glenn Close and Amy Adams star. Streaming on Netflix.

DEC. 4

MANK Gary Oldman stars as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the legendary Hollywood screenwriter who co-wrote “Citizen Kane.” It gets better. David Fincher directed. Streaming on Netflix, after a limited theatrical run in November.

NOMADLAND Frances McDormand has been earning plaudits for her performance as a woman traveling across the American West after being cast adrift by the Great Recession. Chloe Zhao directed.

DEC. 18

COMING 2 AMERICA It’s been 32 years since Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, and Arsenio Hall made “Coming to America,” about an African prince who pays a visit to New York. So time for … a sequel? Streaming on Amazon.

DEATH ON THE NILE Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot — and directs — in another all-star Agatha Christie period adaption. Those on hand include Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Sophie Okonedo.

THE FATHER A middle-aged woman (Olivia Colman) moves in with an elderly parent (Anthony Hopkins) as his health declines. Expect an acting tour de family force. Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams costar.

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM Viola Davis, in the title role, and the late Chadwick Boseman star in this adaptation of August Wilson’s celebrated play. Streaming on Netflix.

DEC. 25

NEWS OF THE WORLD Tom Hanks makes a western — and reunites with director Paul Greengrass (“Captain Phillips,” 2013). Hanks plays a Civil War veteran seeking to rescue a young woman from Kiowa Indians. Based on Paulette Jiles’s novel.

From left: Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Aldis Hodge star in "One Night in Miami." Amazon Studios

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) makes her directorial debut. Cassius Clay, singer Sam Cooke, football star Jim Brown, and Malcolm X come together one memorable evening in 1964. After a brief theatrical run, starts streaming on Amazon Jan. 15.

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN In this dark comedy, Carey Mulligan plays a med-school dropout who leads an unexpected double life. Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, and Connie Britton costar.

SOUL Pixar’s latest animated feature has to do with soul, in the sense of music — and who you are — and an afterlife — and … yes, it sounds confusing. Don’t worry, Pete Docter (“Up,” “Inside Out") co-wrote and co-directed. Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, and Questlove head the voice cast.

WONDER WOMAN 1984 It’s that most Orwellian of years, and Gal Gadot is back as the queen of DC superheroes. Returning from “Wonder Woman” (2017) are Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright. Newcomers Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal provide the villainy.

JAN. 15

THE 355 Who says only guys get to star in espionage thrillers? High-powered operatives Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, and Lupita Nyong’o join forces for top-secret derring-do. Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramírez costar.

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in "Respect." Quantrell D. Colbert

RESPECT Jennifer Hudson takes on the daunting task of playing, yes, Aretha Franklin in this biopic. With Forrest Whitaker as Franklin’s father, Audra McDonald as her mother, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, and Marlon Wayans as Franklin’s first husband.



