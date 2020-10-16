Online and outdoors, 10 picks for theater lovers

THE CHARLES W. LENOX EXPERIENCE Though Ken Green’s solo play is set in the 19th century, it has the ongoing struggles of the 21st century very much on its mind. Kadahj Bennett brings breadth and depth to his portrayal of Lenox, a Black barber in Watertown who served in the Civil War. As Bennett leads patrons on a one-hour stroll around Watertown Square, Lenox’s first-person narrative outwardly resembles one of those tourist-friendly guided expeditions. But this is no anodyne history tour. Embedded throughout “The Charles W. Lenox Experience” are pointed reminders of how little the nation had done to deserve the service of Black soldiers — and how little it appreciated their sacrifice once they had helped to save it. Co-presented by New Repertory Theatre, the Watertown Free Public Library, and the Historical Society of Watertown. At Watertown Square. Through Nov. 8. Tickets $20. www.newrep.org/productions/lenox-experience

VIRTUALLY OBERON Streamed productions from the archives of Cambridge’s Oberon, which functions as the American Repertory Theater’s club theater, as well as new performances co-created with The Loop Lab, which describes its mission as “to empower Womxn and People of Color in the media arts to develop careers in audio/video.” Ongoing. Tickets from $20 with a pay-what-you-can option. www.americanrepertorytheater.org

DREAM BOSTON Two new plays in the Huntington Theatre Company’s series of short audio dramas set in Boston in the near future, after the pandemic has passed. In Patrick Gabridge’s “Echoes,” directed by Rosalind Bevan, two friends played by Omar Robinson and Rachel Cognata pay a late-night visit to the Old State House on the 255th anniversary of the Boston Massacre. In John Kuntz’s “The Moment Before the Lights Went Out on the Rothkos,” directed by Rebecca Bradshaw, two museum-goers played by Marianna Bassham and Diego Arciniegas “discover the mystery of each other” after encountering a pair of paintings by Mark Rothko in the Harvard Art Museums. “Echoes” is available for streaming on Oct. 21, “The Moment Before the Lights Went Out on the Rothkos” on Oct. 28. These and nine other plays (by Melinda Lopez, Kirsten Greenidge, Kate Snodgrass, Elle Borders, and others) are free at www.huntingtontheatre.org

Summer L. Williams, shown in 2017, is directing Company One Theatre’s digital premiere of "Downtown Crossing," a play by David Valdes based on interviews of undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients. Craig F. Walker

DOWNTOWN CROSSING After an Orange Line train is delayed on Marathon Monday because of a “police action” at Downtown Crossing, seven undocumented immigrants aboard the train share stories about “what it’s like to build a life while holding your breath.” Summer L. Williams directs Company One Theatre’s digital premiere of this play by David Valdes, written after Valdes conducted interviews of undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients as part of Company One’s “Boston (un)Documented Project.” Cast includes Christina R. Chan, Jean Philippe Darang, Venuz Delmar, Ben Harris, Graciela Femenia Tully, Eiko Yamamoto, Thomas Vorsteg. Oct. 22-25. Pay-what-you-want. www.companyone.org

FANNIE LOU HAMER: SPEAK ON IT! A digital performance of Cheryl L. West’s play with music about the sharecropper’s daughter who became a legendary fighter for civil rights, women’s rights, and voting rights. Portraying Hamer will be the gifted Yewande Odetoyinbo, who has delivered one standout performance after another in productions as various as “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Parade,” and “Caroline, or Change.” Accompanying Odetoyinbo on guitar will be Andrés Amitai Wilson. Directed by Malika Oyetimein. Presented by Merrimack Repertory Theatre. Oct. 23-25. Free. Register at www.mrt.org/fannie.

THE ACTOR’S CRAFT Janet McTeer, who played Beatrice opposite Mark Rylance’s Benedick in a celebrated 1993 production of “Much Ado About Nothing” (and who was so memorably chilling as the drug cartel attorney in Netflix’s “Ozark”) will describe her approach to the character of Beatrice on Dec. 3 in “The Actor’s Craft: Bringing a Character to Life.” McTeer will be joined by Jason Butler Harner, who will talk about playing Benedick. It’s part of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s “PlayOn@CSC” online programming. The series launches on Oct. 29 with Seth Gilliam (”The Wire"), who played the title role in CSC’s 2010 production of “Othello,” breaking down his view of “Macbeth,” the play and the character. Free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. www.commshakes.org

SCRIPTPOCALYPSE Fresh Ink Theatre is combining the creative talents of its audience with those of a few professional playwrights to come up with a new script and raise funds at the same time. Each Thursday this month, audience members get to bid on new prompts related to the plot and characters of an as-yet-nonexistent play. Then the pros take those prompts and turn them into a short play, culminating in a live Zoom reading of the final product on Oct. 30. For more information and to bid, go to http://freshinktheatre.org/scriptpocalypse

CELEBRATING 30 SEASONS OF GROUNDBREAKING THEATRE A number of actors and singers who have made SpeakEasy Stage Company one of the most dynamic theater companies in town over the past three decades will perform in this virtual concert designed to mark the anniversary and benefit SpeakEasy. Among those slated to appear are Leigh Barrett, Miguel Cervantes, Jennifer Ellis, Will McGarrahan, Kathy St. George, Crystin Gilmore, Erica Spyres, and Kerry A. Dowling. Launches Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $30, on sale now at www.SpeakEasyStage.com

EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM, PART 2: BATTLE OF THE MEI LIS Greater Boston Stage Company recently presented Christine Toy Johnson’s “Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom” on Zoom. In this 25-minute sequel, written and directed by Johnson, the stars and creative team of “Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom” gather for a last-minute rehearsal on Zoom as playwright Billy Ellis makes some final tweaks before opening night on Broadway. Reprising their roles from the original piece are Michelle Liu Coughlin, EJ Zimmerman, and Lily Kaufman. Livestream on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Then available to stream Nov. 21-24 with link. Tickets $15, with $5 of every ticket donated to the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund. www.greaterbostonstage.org

Cellist YoYo Ma will perform in "The Christmas Revels 2020." Larry French/Getty Images

THE CHRISTMAS REVELS 2020 Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is the special guest for this year’s “Revels,” written and directed by Patrick Swanson, with musical direction by George Emlen. It will be the first time in 50 years that the show will not be performed live in Sanders Theatre. In response, Swanson has devised a story in which the marble statues of James Otis (played by Paula Plum) and Josiah Quincy (Richard Snee, Plum’s husband) that stand on either side of the Sanders stage come to life and recount their memories of the songs, dances, and rituals they have heard and witnessed over the years. This year’s Revels will also feature performances drawn from the “Revels” archives. Christmas Revels Event Pass $50 for unlimited VOD access from date of purchase to the end of the run. On sale Nov. 15 at www.revels.org/christmas. VOD available Dec. 18-31, also at www.revels.org/christmas

