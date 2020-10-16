Danvers-based hospice honored with national employer honor

This is the first time a New England-based organization has received the honor since the award was first given out in 2006 , Care Dimensions said in a statement. The award recognizes an organization that provides sustained support of the HPCC certification program for hospice and palliative caregivers.

Care Dimensions of Danvers, the largest hospice and palliative care provider in Massachusetts, said Friday it has been named Employer of the Year by the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center, a national accrediting agency.

Nurses at Care Dimensions are required to obtain advanced certification within two years of being hired, the release said. The organization currently has 161 employees certified by HPCC, including nurses, nurse practitioners, hospice aides, and administrators.

Fifty more are expected to take their certification exams in the coming year, the release said.

Patricia Ahern, President and CEO of Care Dimensions, said in the statement that the organization is proud to see it’s nurses grow and develop.

“We are committed to creating a work environment that fosters and recognizes clinical expertise and professional advancement through continued education,” Ahern said. “I’m so proud to work with our employees who exemplify and live our mission and values every day.”

