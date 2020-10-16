Kevin Hart joins Cambridge rowing machine startup as creative director

According to Hydrow, Hart will help the company during its next stage of growth with his “passion for fitness and out-of-the-box thinking.” While the comedian will likely be posting on his social media accounts about Hydrow, he will also be “actively involved in content, strategy and marketing,” the company said.

He’s teaming up with Hydrow — the company that streams live rowing workouts to its own machines — to serve as the “creative director.”

The Cambridge-based startup, which sells its Peloton-for-rowing machine for $2,245, has been seeing a wave of demand for the home-workout product during the pandemic. The product first hit the market in 2019, and so far, Hydrow has raised $27 million in venture capital funding.

Aquil Abdullah, a 2004 Olympian, rows along the Charles River as while being broadcast live to Hydrow rowers around the world. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hart posted a picture of himself sitting on a Hydrow to announce the new role, and the Instagram post was liked by more than 335,000 users. Hart has over 99 million followers on the app.

“I can’t wait to bring my creative ideas and energy to this team,” he wrote in the caption.

The comedian will soon begin hosting monthly workouts for Hydrow members under the username “HustleHart," where he will be providing commentary throughout the sessions.

Hydrow owners can watch pre-recorded videos and tune into live broadcasts on their rowing machines for an extra $40 a month. The company said it has over 60,000 members.

