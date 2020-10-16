Massachusetts unemployment rate fell to 9.6 percent last month as employers added nearly 37,000 jobs

The Massachusetts unemployment rate fell below 10 percent in September and employers added jobs for a fifth straight month, the Baker administration said Friday, though the pace of improvement continued to slow.

The jobless rate dropped to 9.6 percent last month from a revised 11.4 percent in August, the Department of Unemployment Assistance said. It’s the lowest rate since the bottom fell out of the job market in March due to shutdowns caused by the coronavirus, and is down from the pandemic peak of 17.7 percent in June.

Employers brought on 36,900 workers in September, down from a revised 62,500 in the prior month, the state said. The August payrolls were bumped up from a previously reported 51,600, the state said.