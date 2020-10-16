Twitter allows links to N.Y. Post story on Biden, backtracking again

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is no longer restricting people from sharing links to a controversial New York Post story that contains potentially damaging allegations about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Twitter on Wednesday started blocking the link, citing a policy forbidding users from sharing another person’s personal information without their consent, and a separate policy forbidding the sharing of hacked documents.

On Thursday night, Twitter changed its hacked materials policy, saying it would no longer block the distribution of hacked material unless the hacker was circulating it. The company also decided that the personal information contained in emails that were part of the New York Post report are now so widely distributed that it’s no longer a violation of its private information rule, a spokesman said. The New York Times earlier reported Twitter’s decision.