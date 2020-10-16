Olives & Grace owner says she’s closing her South End shop until 2021 so she can take maternity leave

Beloved South End shop Olives & Grace will close for the holiday season so its owner can focus on another priority: Her baby boy, who is due in mid-November.
Owner Sofi Madison announced in an Instagram video Tuesday that her lifestyle and gift store would close the second week of November through the end of the year. That means the Tremont Street spot — known for selling products from small businesses and local makers — will be closed during what is usually its busiest season.
“I know that seems like an obvious decision to most of you, but it honestly took me months to settle on and accept,” Madison wrote in her caption. “It’s the HOLIDAYS, and we rely heavily on this season to make up for our anticipated slower months. Typically, to take a step back this time of year would be a complete wrap. But, everything about 2020 is different. I’m welcoming a baby into this world, (during a pandemic), and I haven’t rested since either of those started.”
Friends, I have some big news to share with you! I've made the decision to embrace this special time and allow myself a maternity leave. I know that seems like an obvious decision to most of you, but it honestly took me months to settle on and accept. It's the HOLIDAYS, and we rely heavily on this season to make up for our anticipated slower months. Typically, to take a step back this time of year would be a complete wrap. But, everything about 2020 is different.. I'm welcoming a baby into this world, (during a pandemic), and I haven't rested since either of those started. Something's gotta give, and despite my love for all of you + this shop, I've chosen to gift myself some time to be present with my family. This means that Olives & Grace will have an abbreviated holiday season this year. Over the next few weeks I'll be sharing what that looks like, answering questions, and shipping like crazy, so you'll still have plenty of time to shop small. I'll do my best to continue working right up until my due date (in 4 weeks), and then we'll rest and reset, until we re-open for a fresh new year. Thank you for giving us space during this pandemic to prioritize the health of this pregnancy and the needs of our small business. It's because of you that this shop will continue to grow strong for years to come. I promise to reciprocate all that love back into this world in 2021 ❤️
Madison said she would be sharing what the abbreviated shopping season looks like over the next few weeks. She also expects to be “shipping like crazy” during that stretch, “so you’ll still have plenty of time to shop small,” she wrote.
The small business owner has been documenting her pregnancy on social media (@olivesandgrace) for her more than 32,000 followers. She first shared the news in July and posted sporadic updates afterward.
Friends, I have some sweet news to share with you.. we're expecting a very special delivery this holiday season! Tom and I are grateful to announce that Baby Korkidis will be joining us in November. Mailman Chris and Mailman Joey are two over the moon, self-proclaimed proud uncles 🌈
In the post’s comments, many customers supported Madison’s decision to temporarily shutter.
“You are already a wonderful Mother. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 It is very difficult as a business owner and Mother to have balance,” one person wrote.
“You have worked very hard for your shop and know it’s time to take a break and enjoy your time with the baby,” added another.
Madison expects to return to the store in the new year.
“The support that we’ve gotten over the last couple of months is why I know this is the right decision for me and that you guys are going to be around after this baby is born," she wrote. "That clarity has been really valuable to me in making a healthy decision. Thank you, thank you, and we’ll see you in 2021.”
