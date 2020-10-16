Olives & Grace owner says she’s closing her South End shop until 2021 so she can take maternity leave

Beloved South End shop Olives & Grace will close for the holiday season so its owner can focus on another priority: Her baby boy, who is due in mid-November.

Owner Sofi Madison announced in an Instagram video Tuesday that her lifestyle and gift store would close the second week of November through the end of the year. That means the Tremont Street spot — known for selling products from small businesses and local makers — will be closed during what is usually its busiest season.

“I know that seems like an obvious decision to most of you, but it honestly took me months to settle on and accept,” Madison wrote in her caption. “It’s the HOLIDAYS, and we rely heavily on this season to make up for our anticipated slower months. Typically, to take a step back this time of year would be a complete wrap. But, everything about 2020 is different. I’m welcoming a baby into this world, (during a pandemic), and I haven’t rested since either of those started.”