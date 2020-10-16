Five things to do online and in person, Oct. 19-25

In a virtual conversation with writer Dani Shapiro, novelist Claire Messud discusses her new memoir, Kant’s Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write: An Autobiography in Essays. Messud reflects in the collection of 26 essays on how her inner world has been shaped by family, art, and literature. Hosted by American Ancestors, the Boston Public Library, and WGBH. Free. 6 p.m. Find registration information at americanancestors.org .

Friday and Saturday

Spooky Squirrels

Traverse the pumpkin-lit Nocturnal Trail at Francis William Bird Park in Walpole, where kids can learn fun facts about nocturnal animals and collect candy at trick-or-treat stations along the way. Halloween costumes and flashlights encouraged. $4 adult, $8 children. 5:30-8 p.m. Reserve timed-entry tickets at thetrustees.org/events.

Saturday

Entrepreneurial Chat

Listen to the inside story behind the popular NPR podcast How I Built This when host Guy Raz joins Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzuti Henry for a virtual discussion during the Boston Book Festival. Raz’s new book, How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World’s Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs, describes how founders of famous startups, such as Warby Parker and Stacy’s Pita Chips, grew their brands into empires. 3 p.m. Reserve an online spot at bostonbookfest.org.

Through Sunday

Discover Palestine

Take a virtual trip to the Middle East during the 14th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival. Featuring a mix of full-length films and striking shorts, the program opens with Between Heaven and Earth, a story of love and divorce set during a road trip between Israel and the West Bank. Screenings are $12 each and will be available online all week. bostonpalestinefilmfest.org

Sunday

Yoga for Charity

Practice your downward dog with yogis from across the globe during Boston Children’s Hospital’s 10th annual Yoga Reaches Out fund-raiser. Take a class from more than a dozen instructors from the comfort of your living room and help fund hospital research and vital services for patients and their families. $25. 11 a.m. childrenshospital.org

