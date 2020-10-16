Homes for sale with serene soaking tubs, in Dedham and Sudbury

LOT SIZE 0.25 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This newly built Colonial features custom millwork, modern geometric light fixtures, and hardwood floors throughout. The entry hall has a powder room with stamped-tile floors, plus a desk nook and garage access. The kitchen sports quartz counters, stainless appliances, and island seating. That’s open to the dining room, where sliders lead to a deck and a backyard bordered by boulders. The adjacent living room has a gas fireplace. Upstairs, the main bedroom features a walk-in closet and luxuriously large bath, with a step-in shower and soaking tub by the window. Three more bedrooms, a laundry room, and another large bath round out the second floor. CONS No indoor access to basement; Sprague Street is a busy road.

Steven Musto, Insight Realty Group, 617-892-5888, stevenmusto.com

The soaking tub at 75 Shadow Oak Drive, Sudbury. Handout

$1,050,000

75 SHADOW OAK DRIVE / SUDBURY

SQUARE FEET 4,597

LOT SIZE 1.22 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $970,000 in 2004

PROS This 1983 expanded Cape rests among stately trees on a tranquil street. The dining and living rooms at left both have fireplaces, but a great room off the kitchen beckons with cathedral ceilings and walls of windows. It opens to a large backyard with a bluestone patio and screened gazebo. The newer kitchen features granite counters, exposed brick, and hardwood floors. Past an office, laundry closet, and half bath, the main bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a new, spacious bath with soaking tub, step-in shower, and double vanity. Upstairs, three more large, carpeted bedrooms share an older bath. A mostly finished basement connects to the two-car garage. CONS Tax bill topped $15,000 in 2020; an offer has been accepted.

Rachel Bodner, Coldwell Banker, 978-505-1466, realestateofmass.com





