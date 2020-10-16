Splurge-worthy accessories to outfit a home workspace

Trove boxes, starting at $34 at Design Within Reach, 1045 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, 617-576-3690, dwr.com

Stapler by Ellepi, $24 at Boston General Store, 305 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-232-0103, and 626 High Street, Dedham, 781-326-7560, bostongeneralstore.com

Indukala journal, $26 at Fair Trade Winds, 119 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine, 207-288-0056, fairtradewinds.net

Brush pen by Tombow, $3 at Gus & Ruby, 99 Charles Street, Boston, 617-651-5151, and other locations, gusandruby.com

Spinning tops by Areaware, $29.95 per set at ICA Store, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, 617-478-3104, icastore.org

Leaf table lamp by Muuto, $385 at Lekker Home, 38 Wareham Street, Boston, 617-737-7307, lekkerhome.com

Advertisement

Dress up your desk with some of these fun gadgets. Handout photos

Wall mounted paper message roll, $65 at Piper & Chloe, 50 Water Street, Newburyport, 978-255-1675, online orders only at piperandchloe.com

The Runwell desk clock, $295 at Shinola, The Shops at Prudential Center, Boston, 617-262-3400, shinola.com

Scarlet red scissors, $32 at Studio Carta, 97 Boylston Street, Brookline, 617-730-3788, studiocartashop.com

Confetti and gold foil washi tape by Worthwhile Paper, $5 at Nahcotta, 110 Congress Street, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 603-433-1705, nahcotta.com

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.